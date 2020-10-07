Anglo Asian Mining Plc (LON:AAZ) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Anglo Asian Mining Plc (LON:AAZ) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Anglo Asian Mining stock opened at GBX 122 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.43 million and a PE ratio of 5.81. Anglo Asian Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 68.65 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 175 ($2.29). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 142.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Anglo Asian Mining

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, and silver properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets that are held under a production sharing agreement with the Government of Azerbaijan.

