ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.19

ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$16.32.

ARB Company Profile

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, Thailand, the Middle East, and Europe. The company provides bull bars and protection equipment, including summit, alloy, deluxe, and commercial bull bars, as well as summit and deluxe sahara bars; and nudge and smart bars.

