Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,406.60

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,406.60 and traded as high as $2,891.00. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $2,879.00, with a volume of 820,200 shares.

AHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price (up previously from GBX 2,700 ($35.28)) on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price (up previously from GBX 1,800 ($23.52)) on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,790 ($36.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) price target (up previously from GBX 2,200 ($28.75)) on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,559.29 ($33.44).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,757.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,418.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.02.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.