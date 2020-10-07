Assura (LON:AGR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $78.45

Assura PLC (LON:AGR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.45 and traded as low as $76.80. Assura shares last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 3,916,352 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 80.29 ($1.05).

The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 319,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03), for a total value of £252,573.27 ($330,031.71). Also, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £664.20 ($867.89).

Assura Company Profile (LON:AGR)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

