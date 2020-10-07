Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.81

Shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.81 and traded as high as $22.44. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 13,142 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVNW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $116.65 million, a P/E ratio of 537.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.48. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNW. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $954,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

