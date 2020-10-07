BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.40

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.40 and traded as high as $6.43. BAE Systems shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 9,993 shares.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BAE Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAESF)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

