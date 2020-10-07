Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $114.03

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $114.03 and traded as high as $126.12. Baidu shares last traded at $124.70, with a volume of 1,907,520 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. ValuEngine downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.68, a P/E/G ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.33.
About Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)
Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.