Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $114.03

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $114.03 and traded as high as $126.12. Baidu shares last traded at $124.70, with a volume of 1,907,520 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. ValuEngine downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.68, a P/E/G ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 22.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

