Beam (BEAM) Price Reaches $0.25

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Beam has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002343 BTC on popular exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Beam has a total market cap of $18.05 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 72,389,480 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.