BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Trading 0.4% Higher

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.28. 353,755 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 793% from the average session volume of 39,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

