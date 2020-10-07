Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.32

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as high as $8.24. Big 5 Sporting Goods shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 1,279,116 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $186.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 2.33.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $227.94 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.56%.

In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $32,130.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,941.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

