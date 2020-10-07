Bitcoin Confidential Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,128.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $971,458.52 and $1,128.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 31.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00042859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.85 or 0.04771063 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057186 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00031891 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.