Blocknet Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00008776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. Blocknet has a total market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $9,391.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 79.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000159 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,181,685 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

