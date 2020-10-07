Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $249.48

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $249.48 and traded as high as $249.50. Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at $245.00, with a volume of 318,135 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital raised their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target (up previously from GBX 360 ($4.70)) on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 353 ($4.61).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 240.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 249.52. The company has a market cap of $726.24 million and a PE ratio of 15.71.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.