Brokerages Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to Post $0.85 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.37.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $35.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,976. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.