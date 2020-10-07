Brokerages Anticipate Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is $0.47. Sanderson Farms posted earnings per share of ($0.95) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $956.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SAFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.30.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $123.38. 13,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,107. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $179.45. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -117.11 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This is an increase from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

In other news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

