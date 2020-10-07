Brokerages Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) to Post $0.97 EPS

Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

MSM traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $64.97. 34,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,742. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

