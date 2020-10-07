Brokerages Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to announce $139.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.10 million and the highest is $210.50 million. Vail Resorts reported sales of $267.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.11.

Shares of MTN traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.42. The company had a trading volume of 334,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,934. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.86. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.59, for a total transaction of $1,226,081.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,108.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $161,425.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 523.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.