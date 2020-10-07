Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $967.16 Million

Brokerages expect Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) to post $967.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $969.22 million and the lowest is $963.80 million. Brown-Forman reported sales of $989.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brown-Forman.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.28 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

BF.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Brown-Forman from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:BF.B traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.16. The company had a trading volume of 834,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Brown-Forman has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $83.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

