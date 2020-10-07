Cabot Microelectronics Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Cabot Microelectronics has increased its dividend payment by 133.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of CCMP opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.22. Cabot Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $174.87.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $274.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,453,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,433.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $178,358.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,555 shares in the company, valued at $431,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCMP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. CL King raised their price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers worldwide. The Electronic Materials segment provides CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

