Caledonia Mining (TSE:CAL) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (TSE:CAL) shares rose 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.17 and last traded at C$22.87. Approximately 20,380 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 8,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.98.

About Caledonia Mining (TSE:CAL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

