Caledonia Mining (TSE:CAL) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (TSE:CAL) shares rose 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.17 and last traded at C$22.87. Approximately 20,380 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 8,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.98.

About Caledonia Mining (TSE:CAL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit