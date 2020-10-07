Cameco (TSE:CCO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.74

Cameco Corp (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.74 and traded as low as $12.98. Cameco shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 461,092 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCO. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$525.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

