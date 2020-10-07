Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.57

Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.57 and traded as high as $20.50. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 25,860 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCBG. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Capital City Bank Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

The company has a market cap of $361.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 16.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

