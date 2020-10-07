Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.89

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.89 and traded as high as $15.97. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 604,308 shares changing hands.

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of -49.93.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$299.05 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 2.1300002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Graeme Perry sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.34, for a total value of C$408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,157 shares in the company, valued at C$4,528,745.38. Also, Director Bruce V. Walter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total transaction of C$931,000.00. Insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,270 in the last quarter.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

