Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.89

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.89 and traded as high as $15.97. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 604,308 shares changing hands.
CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.05.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of -49.93.
In other news, Senior Officer Scott Graeme Perry sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.34, for a total value of C$408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,157 shares in the company, valued at C$4,528,745.38. Also, Director Bruce V. Walter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total transaction of C$931,000.00. Insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,270 in the last quarter.
Centerra Gold Company Profile (TSE:CG)
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.