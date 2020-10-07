Charlemagne Capital (LON:CCAP) Trading 9.1% Higher

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Charlemagne Capital Limited (LON:CCAP) shares traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). 10,756,033 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,932% from the average session volume of 529,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02).

About Charlemagne Capital (LON:CCAP)

Charlemagne Capital Limited focuses on asset management and related activities. The Company’s equity products include a range of long-only funds, as well as long/short hedge funds. The Company’s segments include Magna, OCCO, Institutional, Specialist and Other. The Company runs pooled and segregated accounts for its institutional clients.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Charlemagne Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlemagne Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit