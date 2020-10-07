Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $463.48

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $463.48 and traded as high as $485.84. Chemed shares last traded at $482.89, with a volume of 114,745 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $493.83 and a 200 day moving average of $464.68.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,143 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $1,062,220.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,380,087.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total value of $4,003,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,527 shares in the company, valued at $77,323,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,143 shares of company stock worth $6,065,341. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHE. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Chemed by 348.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

