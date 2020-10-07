Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $463.48

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $463.48 and traded as high as $485.84. Chemed shares last traded at $482.89, with a volume of 114,745 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $493.83 and a 200 day moving average of $464.68.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHE. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Chemed by 348.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.
About Chemed (NYSE:CHE)
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
