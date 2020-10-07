Chesnara Plc (LON:CSN) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.65

Chesnara Plc (LON:CSN) announced a dividend on Monday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.65 ($0.10) per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON CSN opened at GBX 301.50 ($3.94) on Wednesday. Chesnara has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 350.50 ($4.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 53.58 and a quick ratio of 51.82. The firm has a market cap of $428.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 286.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 294.19.

Chesnara (LON:CSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported GBX (4.50) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesnara will post 2676.0176389 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesnara in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In other news, insider Eamonn Michael Flanagan bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £81,600 ($106,624.85).

About Chesnara

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

