China Auto Logistics (OTCMKTS:CALI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

China Auto Logistics (OTCMKTS:CALI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
CALI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. 7,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816. China Auto Logistics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.
China Auto Logistics Company Profile
Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for China Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.