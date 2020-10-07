China Auto Logistics (OTCMKTS:CALI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

China Auto Logistics (OTCMKTS:CALI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CALI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. 7,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816. China Auto Logistics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

China Auto Logistics Company Profile

China Auto Logistics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells and trades in imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Sales of Automobiles, Financing Services, and Other Services segments. The company also offers financing services, including letter of credit issuance, purchase deposit financing, and import duty advances services, as well as automobile value-added services comprising assistance related to customs clearance, storage, and delivery services.

