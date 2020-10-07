Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.06

Shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $2.10. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 101,602 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Cleveland BioLabs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

