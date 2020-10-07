Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.06

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $2.10. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 101,602 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Cleveland BioLabs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06.

About Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland BioLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit