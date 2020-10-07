Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.00

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.00 and traded as high as $4.30. Commerzbank shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 5,027,942 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.92 ($5.79).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.01. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 39.91.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

