Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,192.14

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Compass Group plc (LON:CPG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,192.14 and traded as high as $1,196.50. Compass Group shares last traded at $1,177.00, with a volume of 3,885,053 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Compass Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,435 ($18.75) target price (down previously from GBX 1,585 ($20.71)) on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Compass Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,276.94 ($16.69).

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion and a PE ratio of 18.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,217.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,192.83.

About Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

