Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.50

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.50 and traded as high as $68.01. Corelogic shares last traded at $67.98, with a volume of 662,510 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLGX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corelogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens cut shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Compass Point cut shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corelogic in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $477.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Corelogic’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $253,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,761 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,974.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corelogic by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Corelogic by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Corelogic by 3.7% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 13,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Corelogic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corelogic by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX)

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

