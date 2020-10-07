CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.55

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.55 and traded as low as $2.91. CounterPath shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 341,375 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 1.57.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter. CounterPath had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.10%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CounterPath stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 916.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,553 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,385 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of CounterPath worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CounterPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPAH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

