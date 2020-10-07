Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRN) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRN) rose 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.25. Approximately 5,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 14,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.10.

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.81 million.

About Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRN)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing capital to Canadian companies and selected the United States companies that are unwilling or unable to obtain suitable financing from traditional capital providers, such as banks and private equity funds.

