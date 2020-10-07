Crust One Day Trading Volume Hits $872,245.00 (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Crust has a market cap of $4.40 million and $872,245.00 worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $4.42 or 0.00041517 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crust has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004074 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 1,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 996,233 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

