Crypto Sports Price Hits $0.0601 on Top Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000565 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $164,551.26 and approximately $393.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00398475 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00019950 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012809 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008234 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007929 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

