Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Darden Restaurants has raised its dividend payment by 53.8% over the last three years.

DRI opened at $101.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.80 and a 200 day moving average of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $124.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.68.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

