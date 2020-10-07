Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.21

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.21 and traded as high as $25.78. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF shares last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 22,166 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,780 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,196 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,089 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 131,769 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $175,000.

