Deutsche Bank Upgrades Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) to Buy

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MLM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.
Shares of MLM stock traded up $15.12 on Wednesday, reaching $264.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.47.
In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 35.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.