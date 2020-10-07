Deutsche Bank Upgrades Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) to Buy

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MLM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

Shares of MLM stock traded up $15.12 on Wednesday, reaching $264.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.47.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 35.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

