Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.07. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.35.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile (CVE:DMI)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

