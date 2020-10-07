Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Down 6.3%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) shares dropped 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.25 and last traded at $37.25. Approximately 1,006,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,279,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.74.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $1,167,000. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 195.2% during the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 165,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 109,321 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $1,120,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 31.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 23.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

