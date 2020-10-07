Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) Shares Down 4%

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60. 133,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 579,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.38% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit