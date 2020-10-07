Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) Shares Down 4%

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60. 133,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 579,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.38% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

