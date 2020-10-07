Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Down 10%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)’s stock price fell 10% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.09 and last traded at $36.09. 1,108,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 764,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 49,519 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 1,343.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

