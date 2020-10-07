Dods Group (LON:DODS) Trading Down 2.7%

Dods Group PLC (LON:DODS) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.55 ($0.05). 88,277 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 72,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 million and a PE ratio of -17.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.17.

Dods Group (LON:DODS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX (0.24) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Dods Group plc, a publishing company, engages in the provision of information and insights into the political and public policy environments primarily in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and France. The company is involved in the provision of books and magazines; curation and aggregation of information and data; and provision of services through a combination of online information and digital services, training courses, conferences and events publications, and other media.

