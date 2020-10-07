Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.98

Shares of Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.90. Dynasil Co. of America shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 1,599 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynasil Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

