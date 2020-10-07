Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.12

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.12 and traded as high as $19.02. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 73,830 shares traded.

EGLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.42). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $64,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,571.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 55,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 93,687 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 55,051 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 294,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 108,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 48,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

