Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (LON:ECO) shares dropped 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.30 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). Approximately 151,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 817,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $41.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.68.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

