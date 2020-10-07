Eddie Stobart Logistics (LON:ESL) Trading Down 2.9%

Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC (LON:ESL) was down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.64 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09). Approximately 2,173,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,067,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.95 ($0.09).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51.

Eddie Stobart Logistics Company Profile (LON:ESL)

Eddie Stobart Logistics plc provides logistics, distribution, and warehousing services for its clients across a range of service sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Road Transport, Contract Logistics and Warehousing, and EU Transport segments. The company offers road transportation services through a fleet of trucks and trailers; and contract logistics and warehousing services, as well as transports, lifts, and stores shipping containers.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eddie Stobart Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eddie Stobart Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.