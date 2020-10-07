EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Stock Price Down 3.5%

EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) shares fell 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 44,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 85,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.

EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGFEY)

Eurobank Ergasias SA provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

