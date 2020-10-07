Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06). Approximately 296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 166,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.28 ($0.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.49.

About Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG)

Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.

