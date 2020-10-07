Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.86

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.86 and traded as high as $78.81. Elementis shares last traded at $76.15, with a volume of 841,092 shares changing hands.

ELM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Elementis from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 104.86 ($1.37).

Get Elementis alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $448.38 million and a PE ratio of -10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 73.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 66.09.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.